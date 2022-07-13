Ukrainian Attack on Nova Kakhovka Destroys Infrastructure, Leads to Causalities - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Ukrainian shelling of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region led to massive infrastructure destruction, seriously damaging up to 65 residential buildings, two schools, three kindergartens, and over 200 shops, Deputy Head of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration Ekaterina Gubareva said on Wednesday.

"(There is) great infrastructure destruction. Some 65 houses were damaged, with varying degrees of destruction. Two schools, three kindergartens, a large number of shops, more than 200, were affected, this is right in the city center, and there was a rather intense life there," the official told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

As a result of the strike, two people died, seven went missing, and another 90 were injured, Gubareva added.

The Ukrainian troops struck Nova Kakhovka on Tuesday night. Data on the dead and injured is incomplete, as some people may remain under the rubble.

According to the military-civil administration, the missile strike was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System). Three days before the attack, Nova Kakhovka was filmed by one of the US satellites. Similarly, US private satellites were detected filming Russian territories before the attacks on Belgorod, Novoshakhtinsk and other facilities, according to Sputnik correspondents.