UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Attack On Nova Kakhovka Destroys Infrastructure, Leads To Causalities - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ukrainian Attack on Nova Kakhovka Destroys Infrastructure, Leads to Causalities - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Ukrainian shelling of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region led to massive infrastructure destruction, seriously damaging up to 65 residential buildings, two schools, three kindergartens, and over 200 shops, Deputy Head of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration Ekaterina Gubareva said on Wednesday.

"(There is) great infrastructure destruction. Some 65 houses were damaged, with varying degrees of destruction. Two schools, three kindergartens, a large number of shops, more than 200, were affected, this is right in the city center, and there was a rather intense life there," the official told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

As a result of the strike, two people died, seven went missing, and another 90 were injured, Gubareva added.

The Ukrainian troops struck Nova Kakhovka on Tuesday night. Data on the dead and injured is incomplete, as some people may remain under the rubble.

According to the military-civil administration, the missile strike was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System). Three days before the attack, Nova Kakhovka was filmed by one of the US satellites. Similarly, US private satellites were detected filming Russian territories before the attacks on Belgorod, Novoshakhtinsk and other facilities, according to Sputnik correspondents.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Russia Died Novoshakhtinsk Belgorod Kherson May Satellites

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

5 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

5 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.