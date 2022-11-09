UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Attack On Snihurivka In Russia's Kherson Region Repulsed - Regional Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The attack of Ukrainian troops on the city of Snihurivka, located in the northern part of Russia's Kherson Region, has been repulsed, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Stremousov said that Ukrainian troops launched an attack in the area of Snihurivka, and a serious battle was under way.

"The attack on Snihurivka has been repulsed. Everything is fine," Stremousov said.

According to the official, Ukrainian troops suffered heavy losses.

