Ukrainian Attacks In Russian-held East Kill Five

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Ukrainian shelling attacks killed five people in Russian-occupied areas of the eastern Donetsk region on Friday, Moscow-installed authorities said.

The Kremlin often accuses Kyiv of indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Ukraine denies the claims, saying it bombs only military targets responsible for deadly strikes on its own civilians.

"Five people were killed," Russian-installed top official of the occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on social media, adding that three more were wounded.

"As a result of the mass attack in the morning on the village Staromykhailivka of the Kirov region of Donetsk, women born in 1948 and 1988 and a man born in 1989 were killed," Pushilin said.

He said shelling on the village of Luganske killed woman born in 1961 and a woman born in 1963 was killed in the village of Aleksandrovka.

He said that 11 residential houses were damaged in shelling in the Kirov district of the Donetsk region.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

