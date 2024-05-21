Ukrainian attacks kill three in Russia, eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ukrainian aerial attacks killed one person in the Russian border region of Belgorod and two more in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Belgorod region -- which sits across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, where Russian troops have launched a major ground assault -- has come under frequent attack throughout the conflict.

"A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car in which there was a driver and three passengers," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

"As a result of injuries sustained in the explosion, a woman died at the scene," he said.

The other three people in the car were wounded.

The attack occurred near a checkpoint at the village of Oktyabrsky, around 12 kilometres (seven miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces launched the new offensive on the Kharkiv region two weeks ago to create a buffer zone that would protect Russian border villages from Ukrainian attacks.

Moscow has claimed, as a result of the new assault, to have captured a dozen Ukrainian villages and made its most significant territorial gains in 18 months.

A man was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in the city of Donetsk, the Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Telegram.