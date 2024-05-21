Open Menu

Ukrainian Attacks Kill Three In Russia, Eastern Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ukrainian attacks kill three in Russia, eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ukrainian aerial attacks killed one person in the Russian border region of Belgorod and two more in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Belgorod region -- which sits across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, where Russian troops have launched a major ground assault -- has come under frequent attack throughout the conflict.

"A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car in which there was a driver and three passengers," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

"As a result of injuries sustained in the explosion, a woman died at the scene," he said.

The other three people in the car were wounded.

The attack occurred near a checkpoint at the village of Oktyabrsky, around 12 kilometres (seven miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces launched the new offensive on the Kharkiv region two weeks ago to create a buffer zone that would protect Russian border villages from Ukrainian attacks.

Moscow has claimed, as a result of the new assault, to have captured a dozen Ukrainian villages and made its most significant territorial gains in 18 months.

A man was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in the city of Donetsk, the Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Driver Car Died Man Belgorod Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kharkiv Border Women Post From

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

1 minute ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

2 hours ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

3 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago

More Stories From World