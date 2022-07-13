UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Attempts To Set Kherson Region's Wheat Fields On Fire To Be Repelled - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ukrainian Attempts to Set Kherson Region's Wheat Fields on Fire to Be Repelled - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Ukrainian military's attempts to set Kherson region's wheat fields on fire will be repelled by air defense systems, with the amount of harvested grain set to be 200,000 tonnes less instead of planned 1.5 tonnes, Volodymyr Saldo, the region's head of the military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

"Such attempts (to set the wheat fields on fire) will be repelled by the air defense systems, and we will be able to save, harvest, preserve and ensure food security for our region and many others," Saldo told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

The Kherson Region will harvest 200,000 tonnes less due to explosives and mines planted in the wheat fields, with an expected volume of grain harvest amounting to 1.2-1.3 million tonnes, the official also said.

He added that the fields, which are located near the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, are remaining inaccessible for harvesting.

Related Topics

Fire Kherson Dnipropetrovsk TV Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.