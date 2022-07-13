(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Ukrainian military's attempts to set Kherson region's wheat fields on fire will be repelled by air defense systems, with the amount of harvested grain set to be 200,000 tonnes less instead of planned 1.5 tonnes, Volodymyr Saldo, the region's head of the military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

"Such attempts (to set the wheat fields on fire) will be repelled by the air defense systems, and we will be able to save, harvest, preserve and ensure food security for our region and many others," Saldo told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

The Kherson Region will harvest 200,000 tonnes less due to explosives and mines planted in the wheat fields, with an expected volume of grain harvest amounting to 1.2-1.3 million tonnes, the official also said.

He added that the fields, which are located near the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, are remaining inaccessible for harvesting.