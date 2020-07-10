UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Authorities Detect COVID-19 Cluster At Facility Producing Crab Sticks - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:59 PM

Ukrainian Authorities Detect COVID-19 Cluster at Facility Producing Crab Sticks - Official

A new cluster of the coronavirus has been discovered at a Ukrainian company producing crab sticks in the Odessa Region, local police chief Oleh Bekh said on Friday, adding that a criminal case had been launched

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A new cluster of the coronavirus has been discovered at a Ukrainian company producing crab sticks in the Odessa Region, local police chief Oleh Bekh said on Friday, adding that a criminal case had been launched.

"There is an emergency situation at the Akvafrost company that today identified 36 employees who were confirmed to have contracted the [COVID-19] infection ...

Neither the company's administration nor its owners took any measures to provide the infected [personnel] with sick leave. The disease then began to spread," Bekh said, as quoted by the Kiev-based UNIAN news agency.

According to the police chief, infected people continue to work at the enterprise.

The law enforcement agency is looking into a violation of sanitary rules and offenders may face up to three years in prison.

Ukraine has so far confirmed 52,043 COVID-19 cases and 1,345 related deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Police Company Odessa Enterprise May Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed sends congratulatory message to ..

1 minute ago

JUI-F calls on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Zardar ..

1 minute ago

Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Dubai route starting J ..

4 minutes ago

Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA ..

21 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

29 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues duty roster for summer ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.