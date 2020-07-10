Ukrainian Authorities Detect COVID-19 Cluster at Facility Producing Crab Sticks - Official

A new cluster of the coronavirus has been discovered at a Ukrainian company producing crab sticks in the Odessa Region, local police chief Oleh Bekh said on Friday, adding that a criminal case had been launched

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A new cluster of the coronavirus has been discovered at a Ukrainian company producing crab sticks in the Odessa Region, local police chief Oleh Bekh said on Friday, adding that a criminal case had been launched.

"There is an emergency situation at the Akvafrost company that today identified 36 employees who were confirmed to have contracted the [COVID-19] infection ...

Neither the company's administration nor its owners took any measures to provide the infected [personnel] with sick leave. The disease then began to spread," Bekh said, as quoted by the Kiev-based UNIAN news agency.

According to the police chief, infected people continue to work at the enterprise.

The law enforcement agency is looking into a violation of sanitary rules and offenders may face up to three years in prison.

Ukraine has so far confirmed 52,043 COVID-19 cases and 1,345 related deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry.