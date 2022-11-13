UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Authorities May Take More Private Companies Under State Control- Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The Ukrainian government would possibly continue to seize assets of private companies if they did not support the country's military forces, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday, adding that such measures would be temporary.

Ukrainian newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Monday that the country's authorities decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by Ukrainian oligarchs, including oil companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, and engine maker Motor Sich, and the shares will become state property. Later in the day, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov said that nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ukrainian defense ministry.

"We need to survive...‰that is the common task for everyone. If the state would see that someone is trying to play some games separately not to achieve this goal to protect against Russia, of course I am sure there would be some decisions," Galushchenko was quoted by Financial Times as saying.

The minister added that authorities were closely watching whether private companies in the country focused on supporting army and the economy amid the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February.

At the same time, Galushchenko noted that such seizure of assets could not be considered as nationalization as it was only temporary.

