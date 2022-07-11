UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Beregini Hackers Have Channels For Getting Info On Ukrainian Troops - RaHDIt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Ukrainian Beregini Hackers Have Channels For Getting Info on Ukrainian Troops - RaHDIt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Ukrainian Beregini female hacker group has managed to establish channels for receiving information about the military situation in Ukraine, a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik.

"We have very good channels for obtaining information, channels that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves consider safe and secure.

The girls from the Beregini group are very good technical specialists, and they managed the almost impossible," the hacker said on condition of anonymity.

According to RaHDIt, the Russian hackers and the Beregini team have obtained secret documents relating to the operation of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Beregini hackers get some of their information from their friends who are in service in the Ukrainian army, the RaHDIt member told Sputnik.

