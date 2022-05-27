Ukrainian Biolabs Enter Pentagon Monitoring System - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian biolabs were part of a global monitoring system controlled by the Pentagon which allowed the United States to remotely control their work, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian biolabs were part of a global monitoring system controlled by the Pentagon which allowed the United States to remotely control their work, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the fact that Ukrainian biological laboratories were connected to the system of global control over the spread of infectious diseases," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry also showed documents confirming the organization of military-biological work by the Pentagon represented by the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Department.