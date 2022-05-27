UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Biolabs Enter Pentagon Monitoring System - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Ukrainian Biolabs Enter Pentagon Monitoring System - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian biolabs were part of a global monitoring system controlled by the Pentagon which allowed the United States to remotely control their work, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian biolabs were part of a global monitoring system controlled by the Pentagon which allowed the United States to remotely control their work, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the fact that Ukrainian biological laboratories were connected to the system of global control over the spread of infectious diseases," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry also showed documents confirming the organization of military-biological work by the Pentagon represented by the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Department.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Wa ..

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Was Spread - Russian Defense Min ..

17 seconds ago
 Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Sam ..

Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Samina

18 seconds ago
 Fig production to be enhanced under Pak-China agri ..

Fig production to be enhanced under Pak-China agricultural cooperation: Eric Fan ..

21 seconds ago
 Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt condemns life imprisonmen ..

Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt condemns life imprisonment of Yasin Malik

23 seconds ago
 Budget cut will force closure of university progra ..

Budget cut will force closure of university programmes & research: HEC

3 minutes ago
 FDE announces summer vacations from June 6 to July ..

FDE announces summer vacations from June 6 to July 31

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.