Ukrainian Boeing May Have Been Unintentionally Shot Down By Iranian Missile - UK's Johnson

Fri 10th January 2020

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane could have been unintentionally shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, but a full-scale investigation should be conducted and the tensions in the region must be urgently reduced.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's massive rocket attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of the Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani.

Tehran has said, citing preliminary data, that the reason behind the incident was a technical malfunction, while US President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts about that being the case.

"There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional," Johnson said in a statement circulated by his office.

"We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation ... The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to de-escalate to reduce tensions in the region," he added.

