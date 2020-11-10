UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Border Guard Dies From Gunshot Wound On Border With Hungary - Press Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:53 PM

Ukrainian Border Guard Dies From Gunshot Wound on Border With Hungary - Press Service

A Ukrainian border guard has died from a gunshot wound near the border with Hungary, in the southwestern Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A Ukrainian border guard has died from a gunshot wound near the border with Hungary, in the southwestern Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, in the Transcarpathian Region, a border guard of Chopskiy detachment of Solomonovo Border Guard Service department died from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported by a serviceman, who was patrolling the Ukraine-Hungary border with a border guard detachment.

He heard a shot and later found his colleague (who was on duty with a service weapon) with a gunshot wound," the press service said.

According to the service, the 23-year-old conscript arrived in Chopskiy as part of a border guard detachment in early November after basic military training. The investigation into the serviceman's death has been initiated.

The border guard service expressed condolences to the soldier's family.

