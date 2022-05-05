UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Border Guard Says Over 4Mln People Fled Country Since February 24

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Over 4 million people have left Ukraine through checkpoints controlled by Kiev since February 24, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Thursday.

"In total, since February 24, about 6 million people have crossed the border in both directions. This is in those areas where checkpoints have been preserved. Of this total, 4.1 million people, with the majority of them being Ukrainian citizens, proceeded to leave Ukraine. At the same time, 1.5 million of our citizens have returned," Demchenko told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

He said the numbers are given for the checkpoints on the border of Ukraine with the EU countries and Moldova, excluding Transnistria.

The Ukrainian authorities blocked communication with the breakaway region of Transnistria from the first hours of the start of the Russian special military operation, according to Demchenko.

On Monday, the Polish Border Guard said that since February 24, almost 3.1 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

