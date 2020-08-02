UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Border Police Seize 90 Pounds Of Blueberries Picked In Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Ukrainian Border Police Seize 90 Pounds of Blueberries Picked in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Ukrainian border patrol personnel seized up to 40 kilograms (88 Pounds) of radioactive blueberries from two men in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the country's State Border Guard Service said on Sunday.

"The border guards of the Zhytomyr detachment, together with the police officers, found two people who were picking blueberries in the radiation-contaminated territory. The men, residents of the village of Berezovo, Rivne region, illegally entered the territory of the exclusion zone to collect 'gifts of nature' with the aim of their subsequent sale," the service wrote on its website.

The men will be slapped with administrative offences for violating radiation safety regime requirements, the service wrote, explaining that the radiation background levels in the exclusion zone were at least four times higher than the permissible norm.

"The collected blueberries with a total weight of almost 40 kilograms were seized," the civil service added.

About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP.

Related Topics

Police Nuclear Sale Rivne Chernobyl Zhytomyr Border Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.