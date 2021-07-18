Ukrainian Border Service Says Officers Attacked at Ukraine-Russia Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Unidentified assailants attacked a Ukrainian border service detail at the border with Russia in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two border guards and seizing service weapons, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"This night, a border service detail came under attack at the Ukraine-Russia section of the state border in the Sumy region, during which three identified persons inflicted bodily harm on two border guards. The criminals managed two seize the service weapons," the service said in a statement, adding the weapons have been returned and the investigation is underway.

The service added that the border was under increased security and that its chairman had departed to the crime scene.

The criminals are now facing up to 15 years in prison for firearm theft and assault of law enforcement officers.