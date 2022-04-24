UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, British Forces Preparing Provocation In Lysychansk - Russian Defense Ministry

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with secretive agencies of the United Kingdom are planning a new provocation in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk People's Republic since Western media, which previously staged photo and video shoots in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, have already arrived in the city, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Saturday

"The SBU officers together with secretive agencies of the United Kingdom are planning yet another fake in Lysychansk in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Representatives of Ukrainian and Western media, who had previously conducted staged photo and video shoots in Bucha, arrived in the city in advance to this end," Mizintsev said.

"We are warning the so-called 'civilized West' in advance that these fakes made by Kiev authorities about alleged 'atrocities of Russians' will soon be widely distributed through Western media," he said.

