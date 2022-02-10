UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Broadcasting Watchdog Fines 'Nash' TV Channel For Not Following Language Quota

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 11:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine (NCTRBU) said on Thursday it had fined "Nash" tv channel for violating the Ukrainian language quota.

The Ukrainian language share of TV programs must be no less than 75% of total satellite channels' broadcasting time, according to Ukrainian laws.

"By decisions of February 10, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine imposed fines on two licensees - LLC 'Nash 365' and LLC 'Nasha Praga,' broadcasting under 'Nash' brand. The reason is violation of legislation on broadcasting in the Ukrainian language, revealed via unscheduled online monitoring. The fine amounts to 5% of the fee paid by companies for licenses," NCTRBU said.

From July 8 to July 14, 2021, "Nash" broadcast 2 hours and 26 minutes (8.71%) in Ukrainian and 25 hours 34 minutes (91.29%) in Russian, while Maksi-TV (LLC "Nasha Praga") broadcast 2 hours 25 minutes (8,68%) and 25 hours 35 minutes (91.32%), respectively, according to NCTRBU's weekly statistics.

NCTRBU also applied in court to revoke broadcasters' licenses for propagation of hate speech. The companies have 30 days to pay fines and bring their activity in compliance with the law.

Since summer 2014, Ukraine has banned dozens of Russian TV channels, including Rossiya 24, Zvezda, REN-TV, Life news, RT and others. Russia has repeatedly called these restrictions unacceptable and considers Kiev's actions to be an attack on the freedom of media.

