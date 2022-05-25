UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Budget To Get $7.5Bln Of $40Bln Promised By Biden - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Wednesday that $7.5 billion of the $40 billion promised by US President Joe Biden in aid funding would go to Ukraine's budget

"Of the $40 billion in aid for Ukraine $7.5 billion will go to the Ukrainian state budget. It is grant money," Marchenko told Ukraina 24 television channel.

Ukraine's monthly deficit stands at $5 billion, the minister estimated, with most of the money coming from foreign donors.

Biden signed the Ukraine aid bill into law last week. It authorizes roughly $20 billion for the Pentagon to spend on security assistance for Ukraine, including the provision of military equipment. The bill will also provide almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department.

