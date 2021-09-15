UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Cabinet Adopts New 4-Year Information Security Strategy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet of ministers adopted on Wednesday an information security strategy for 2021-2025 and submitted it to the National Security and Defense Council for approval.

The cabinet meeting was broadcast on the government's official YouTube channel.

"(The goal is to) revise and improve legislation regarding the responsibility for distributing misinformation to increase the efficiency of influence on the aggressor country and mitigate harm to our national information interests," the document read.

The strategy seeks to combat information attacks of foreign nations designed to overthrow the constitutional order, violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine, promote war, violence, cruelty, as well as cause interethnic, racial and religious strife, among other offenses.

The strategy also aims at ensuring a comprehensive development of Ukrainian culture and the establishment of national identity, as well as contributing to the development and functioning of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life in the country.

