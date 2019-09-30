Ukrainian Cabinet Aims at Meeting Criteria for Joining EU, NATO by 2025

The Ukrainian government aims at meeting criteria for joining the European Union and NATO by 2025, according to a draft action program of the cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Ukrainian government aims at meeting criteria for joining the European Union and NATO by 2025, according to a draft action program of the cabinet.

"Aim ... Ukraine meets the criteria for being a member of the European Union ... Ukraine meets the principles and criteria for securing membership in NATO," the 5-year action program, which the cabinet submitted to the parliament on Monday, read.

According to the program, the cabinet believes that the country should meet all the economical Copenhagen criteria, which define whether a country is eligible to join the European Union.

The cabinet also said the country should strive to meet "political, economical and military" criteria for joining NATO, to introduce to the maximum possible extent "NATO standards and procedures in the security and defense sphere," and to sign yearly Ukraine-NATO programs, which should be "as close as possible to a plan of action for joining NATO."