UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Cabinet Allows Naftogaz To Sign 2 Agreements With Gazprom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

Ukrainian Cabinet Allows Naftogaz to Sign 2 Agreements With Gazprom

Ukraine's cabinet allowed Naftogaz to sign an agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the settlement of existing gas disputes and an agreement on the provision of services to organize the transportation of natural gas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Ukraine's cabinet allowed Naftogaz to sign an agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the settlement of existing gas disputes and an agreement on the provision of services to organize the transportation of natural gas.

A relevant instruction was posted on the government's website on Monday.

"Agreements on the settlement of existing gas disputes and on the basic terms for further relations on the organization of transportation of natural gas with... Gazprom; an agreement with... Gazprom on the provision of services for the organization of the transportation of natural gas through Ukraine in 2020-2024," it said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Gas Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekis ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for minorities: Ijaz Alam August ..

3 minutes ago

Minister congratulates newly elected body of Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

KP businessmen congratulate BMP on triumph in Fede ..

3 minutes ago

Rapidly-grown religious intolerance in India depic ..

3 minutes ago

"Visit Pakistan" video to be aired on London's New ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.