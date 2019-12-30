Ukrainian Cabinet Allows Naftogaz to Sign 2 Agreements With Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Ukraine 's cabinet allowed Naftogaz to sign an agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the settlement of existing gas disputes and an agreement on the provision of services to organize the transportation of natural gas

A relevant instruction was posted on the government's website on Monday.

"Agreements on the settlement of existing gas disputes and on the basic terms for further relations on the organization of transportation of natural gas with... Gazprom; an agreement with... Gazprom on the provision of services for the organization of the transportation of natural gas through Ukraine in 2020-2024," it said.