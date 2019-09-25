Ukrainian Cabinet Appoints Klimenko as New Head of National Police - Interior Ministry

The Ukrainian cabinet has appointed Igor Klimenko as the head of the National Police after Serhiy Knyazev's resignation, Interior Ministry said on Wednesday

"On September 25, the government accepted the resignation of National Police head Serhiy Knyazev and appointed a new head of the police.

Third rank police general Igor Klimenko, who has previously served as the deputy head of the Ukrainian National Police, was appointed to the position," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian media have reported that Polish custom officers have detained three Ukrainian citizens, including Knyazev's ex-wife, and a Croatian national as they have attempted to import undeclared 650,000 Euros ($714,776). They have reportedly smoothly passed a security check at the Ukrainian side of the border. Knyazev has refuted the media reports as disinformation and has later resigned without explaining his decision.