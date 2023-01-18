Ukrainian Cabinet Appoints Police Chief Klimenko Deputy Interior Minister - Prime Minister

The Ukrainian Cabinet appoints Ukraine's National Police chief Ihor Klimenko as deputy head of the Interior Ministry and entrusted him with minister duty, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The Ukrainian Cabinet appoints Ukraine's National Police chief Ihor Klimenko as deputy head of the Interior Ministry and entrusted him with minister duty, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings earlier in the day, killing at least 15 people and injuring 25, including 10 children.

According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the accident.

"The government has appointed Igor Klimenko deputy minister of internal affairs -Ukraine's National Police chief. And entrusted him with the duties of the minister of internal affairs," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The official added that after discussion with the parliament, there will be a submission for the appointment of a new head of the ministry.