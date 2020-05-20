UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Cabinet Approves Opening Of 66 Checkpoints On Border With EU, Moldova

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:49 PM

Ukrainian Cabinet Approves Opening of 66 Checkpoints on Border With EU, Moldova

The Ukrainian cabinet approved on Wednesday the opening of 66 checkpoints on the border with the European Union and Moldova, but the checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus will remain closed yet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet approved on Wednesday the opening of 66 checkpoints on the border with the European Union and Moldova, but the checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus will remain closed yet.

"The project envisions resuming movement at 66 checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova.

The implementation of this project will resume full-fledged movement on the border with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus remain temporarily closed due to the epidemiological situation in these countries," Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said at a cabinet session.

The members of the government supported his initiative.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister European Union Belarus Poland Romania Slovakia Moldova Hungary Border Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

18 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Rate Continues Upward Trend With 2 ..

47 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs PMDC to decide ..

49 seconds ago

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Tops 90,000 Cases, Deaths ..

51 seconds ago

US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan Pres ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.