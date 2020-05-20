Ukrainian Cabinet Approves Opening of 66 Checkpoints on Border With EU, Moldova

The Ukrainian cabinet approved on Wednesday the opening of 66 checkpoints on the border with the European Union and Moldova, but the checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus will remain closed yet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet approved on Wednesday the opening of 66 checkpoints on the border with the European Union and Moldova, but the checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus will remain closed yet.

"The project envisions resuming movement at 66 checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova.

The implementation of this project will resume full-fledged movement on the border with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus remain temporarily closed due to the epidemiological situation in these countries," Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said at a cabinet session.

The members of the government supported his initiative.