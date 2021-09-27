Ukrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Ukrainian government has fired the remaining three members of the Supervisory Board of state energy company Naftogaz, taking over its functions until a new line-up is announced, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

Early in September, three Supervisory Board members resigned due to a lack of consensus over whether to fire the company's head, Yuriy Vitrenko, for allegedly not cooperating and sharing documents with the board. After that only three members remained on the board. The cabinet is expected to hold a competition to select new members of the Supervisory Board.

The cabinet has also renewed the Management Board of the state company, appointing new members ” advisor to the management board chairman on gas production Mavriky Kalugin, advisor to the management board chairman Vladyslav Volovyk, chief human resources and social policy officer Olena Boichenko, and head of treasury operations Roman Chumak, the news agency added.

A crisis of leadership in Ukraine's Naftogaz broke out back in April after the cabinet dismissed then-CEO Andriy Kobolyev, as it was not satisfied with the company's performance in 2020, and replaced him with former acting energy minister Vitrenko.