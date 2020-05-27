Ukrainian Cabinet Extends Ban on Personal Protective Gear Export to July 1

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet extended on Wednesday the ban on export of goods for countering epidemics, including personal protective gear, to July 1.

The ban took effect on March 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to expire on June 6.

"It is suggested to change the validity of the regime of licensing of counterepidemic products export ... until July 1, 2020. In fact, we extend the ban on export of such products by one month," Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister Ihor Petrashko said at a cabinet session.

At the same time, waterproof suits and certain hermetic single-use gowns will be excluded from the list of banned exports, the minister added.