UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends Ban On Personal Protective Gear Export To July 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends Ban on Personal Protective Gear Export to July 1

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet extended on Wednesday the ban on export of goods for countering epidemics, including personal protective gear, to July 1.

The ban took effect on March 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to expire on June 6.

"It is suggested to change the validity of the regime of licensing of counterepidemic products export ... until July 1, 2020. In fact, we extend the ban on export of such products by one month," Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister Ihor Petrashko said at a cabinet session.

At the same time, waterproof suits and certain hermetic single-use gowns will be excluded from the list of banned exports, the minister added.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Same March June July 2020 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

3 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

34 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

1 hour ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

2 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.