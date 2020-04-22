UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine To May 11 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:08 PM

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to May 11 - Prime Minister

The Ukrainian cabinet has voted to extend the nationwide quarantine, expected to last until Friday, to May 11, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet has voted to extend the nationwide quarantine, expected to last until Friday, to May 11, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government is extending the quarantine to May 11.

Making this decision, we were guided by models provided by analysts from Ukraine's National academy of Sciences and the Health Ministry's data showing that we may reach the peak in early May," Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram channel.

A nation-wide quarantine to contain the coronavirus was declared in Ukraine on March 12, with new restrictions introduced on April 6.

