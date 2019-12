Ukrainian Cabinet Extends Special Duties for Russian Goods Until Dec 31, 2020 - Lawmaker

Ukraine's cabinet extended special duties for Russian goods until December 31, 2020 in response to similar actions by Russia, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Ukraine's cabinet extended special duties for Russian goods until December 31, 2020 in response to similar actions by Russia, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said Wednesday.

"The cabinet extended the duties against Russian goods for a year until December 31, 2020 as a response to similar actions by the Russian Federation," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel.