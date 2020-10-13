Ukrainian Cabinet Intends to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Tuesday - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Ukraine's cabinet intends on Tuesday to tighten lockdown restrictions in the country due to the worsening epidemiological situation and an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said 265,454 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the country, with 5,015 deaths and 114,410 recoveries.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) at a government meeting, we will propose tougher restrictions in our country," Stepanov said during the Freedom of Speech tv show on ICTV.

According to him, among other things, the authorities intend to limit the maximum number of people who can participate in mass events. At the same time, Stepanov said there were no plans to introduce an absolute quarantine in the country.