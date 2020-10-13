UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Cabinet Intends To Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Tuesday - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:10 AM

Ukrainian Cabinet Intends to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions Tuesday - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Ukraine's cabinet intends on Tuesday to tighten lockdown restrictions in the country due to the worsening epidemiological situation and an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said 265,454 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the country, with 5,015 deaths and 114,410 recoveries.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) at a government meeting, we will propose tougher restrictions in our country," Stepanov said during the Freedom of Speech tv show on ICTV.

According to him, among other things, the authorities intend to limit the maximum number of people who can participate in mass events. At the same time, Stepanov said there were no plans to introduce an absolute quarantine in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Same TV Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

6 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

6 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

7 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

7 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

7 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.