Ukrainian Cabinet OKs Purchase Of 20 Patrol Ships From France To Boost Border Security

Ukrainian Cabinet OKs Purchase of 20 Patrol Ships From France to Boost Border Security

The Ukrainian government has green-lighted a project to boost the maritime border security that will see the country purchase 20 patrol vessels from French shipbuilding company OCEA within three years, the Interior Ministry said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Ukrainian government has green-lighted a project to boost the maritime border security that will see the country purchase 20 patrol vessels from French shipbuilding company OCEA within three years, the Interior Ministry said.

In December 2018, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that his ministry would buy 55 Airbus helicopters, assembled in France and Germany, as part of Ukraine's plans to build the third-biggest helicopter fleet in Europe.

"A large agreement will soon be signed between the governments of Ukraine and France, which will be followed by the ratification at the Verkhovna Rada. Within three years, the State Border Guard Service will receive 20 modern patrol ships from French company OCEA.

This is the second large-scale Ukrainian-French project after the Interior Ministry aviation," the ministry said.

According to minister Avakov, Ukraine's maritime border is the "most unprotected today," while the new project would strengthen its security.

The minister noted that the OCEA offer was the most cost-effective for Ukraine. France, he says, also proposed a good loan and agreed that 25 percent of production would be localized in Ukraine.

According to Avakov, the cost of the contract totals 136.5 million Euros ($151 million).



