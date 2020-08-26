Ukrainian Cabinet Plans to Close Entry to Foreigners Until End of September due to COVID

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Ukrainian government plans to decide on border closure due to the coronavirus at Wednesday meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhalsaid.

"Because of the state of the pandemic, we must protect our citizens and show responsibility before our foreign colleagues, The government will today consider closing entry to foreign citizens until or almost until the end of September," the prime minister said.