- Home
- World
- News
- Ukrainian Cabinet Plans to Close Entry to Foreigners Until End of September due to COVID
Ukrainian Cabinet Plans To Close Entry To Foreigners Until End Of September Due To COVID
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:03 PM
The Ukrainian government plans to decide on border closure due to the coronavirus at Wednesday meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhalsaid
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Ukrainian government plans to decide on border closure due to the coronavirus at Wednesday meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhalsaid.
"Because of the state of the pandemic, we must protect our citizens and show responsibility before our foreign colleagues, The government will today consider closing entry to foreign citizens until or almost until the end of September," the prime minister said.