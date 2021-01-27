UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Cabinet Recommends Sanctions Against 13 Russian Airlines

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Cabinet Recommends Sanctions Against 13 Russian Airlines

The Ukrainian cabinet recommended the security council on Wednesday to discuss potential sanctions against 13 Russian carriers, including the Pobeda low-cost airline

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet recommended the security council on Wednesday to discuss potential sanctions against 13 Russian carriers, including the Pobeda low-cost airline.

"To approve and submit ...

to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine an offer to introduce personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) for three years against entities that violate the rules of using the Ukrainian airspace through conducting flights in the banned zone over the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," the decree read.

The decree features a list of 13 airlines, including Pobeda.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Cabinet

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

41 seconds ago

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

26 minutes ago

Ukrainian Army Shells Positions of Luhansk People' ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting on EU vaccine del ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Exports to Europe May Rise by Up to 1 ..

4 minutes ago

EU Aviation Safety Agency Clears Modified Boeing-7 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.