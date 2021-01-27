Ukrainian Cabinet Recommends Sanctions Against 13 Russian Airlines

The Ukrainian cabinet recommended the security council on Wednesday to discuss potential sanctions against 13 Russian carriers, including the Pobeda low-cost airline

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet recommended the security council on Wednesday to discuss potential sanctions against 13 Russian carriers, including the Pobeda low-cost airline.

"To approve and submit ...

to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine an offer to introduce personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) for three years against entities that violate the rules of using the Ukrainian airspace through conducting flights in the banned zone over the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," the decree read.

The decree features a list of 13 airlines, including Pobeda.