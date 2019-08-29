Ukrainian Cabinet Steps Down Before Newly-Elected Parliament

The acting Ukrainian cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, stepped down on Thursday before the new convocation of the country's parliament, elected in snap parliamentary elections on July 21

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The acting Ukrainian cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, stepped down on Thursday before the new convocation of the country's parliament, elected in snap parliamentary elections on July 21.

Under the country's laws, the acting cabinet has to withdraw its authorities before the new parliament. Groysman has previously voiced in favor of electing a new cabinet as soon as possible, also tasking ministries with preparing so-called transitional books with information for new ministers about the previously done work and the future tasks.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, a coalition nominates a candidate for the office of the prime minister. After that, the president submits the offer to the parliament, with 226 votes being enough for the candidate to be elected. The newly-elected prime minister then submits to the parliament an offer with candidates for offices in the new cabinet, with the president nominating candidates for the posts of the country's foreign and defense ministers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party secured 43.16 percent of the vote in the snap elections, followed by former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform � For Life party with 13.05 percent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with 8.10 percent and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.82 percent.

The Servant of the People party secured 254 mandates in the new parliament, which enables it to form a government without a coalition.