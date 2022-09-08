Ukrainian Canadian Congress' Calls for Expulsion of Russian Mission Absurd - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Calls made by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC, added to the list of undesired organizations by Russia's Justice Ministry) for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Canada and for holding on to the Nord Stream pipeline turbines are absurd and contrary to the interests of the Canadian people, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, UCC CEO Ihor Michalchyshyn called on the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development to "urge the government of Canada to revoke the permits... which allows for repair and transport of six Siemens Nord Stream 1 turbines," "to support the designation of the Russian Federation as a state-sponsor of terrorism," "to support the expulsion from Canada of the ambassador of the Russian Federation and the Russian diplomatic mission," and to suspend the issuance of visas to Russian citizens.

"Such calls are absurd. The Canadian Ukrainian Congress dominated by the descendants of Nazi henchmen is trying to privatize Canadian foreign policy, steering it in n irrational direction. This, in my opinion, is not in the national interest of Canada and its people," Stepanov said.

The ambassador said that "there is no logic in the statements of the UCC," noting that there is "only a blind hatred of everything Russian," and adding that "this is no longer work for diplomats, but for specialists in the field of psychiatry."

"Despite the difficult environment, the embassy and two general consulates of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out the task of analyzing Canada's foreign and domestic policies, supporting bilateral intergovernmental channels of communication, as well as providing consular assistance to Russian citizens and compatriots," Stepanov said.

Gazprom said on Friday it had received a warning from the Russian technical watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, and it was completely shut down until the issues are eliminated. Gazprom said that an oil leak was identified during maintenance work at the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA No. 24) of the Portovaya compressor station, carried out jointly with representatives of Siemens. Oil was found on equipment that is part of the engine. The oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of Siemens. Gazprom sent a letter to Siemens about the identified malfunctions and the need to eliminate them.

Canada agreed in July to release a Russia-owned gas turbine that had been held up in Montreal during maintenance after a ban on technology exports to Russia kicked in. The turbine was shipped to its maker Siemens in Germany, which Russia argued was in violation of the contract.

Russia cut gas supplies to the EU to 20% of Nord Stream's capacity in July and shut it completely this week to allow for repairs. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday it would not resume gas exports due to an oil leak in a key turbine.