Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Prospects Of Defense Cooperation - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Prospects of Defense Cooperation - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk held a meeting on Saturday with Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and the sides discussed prospects of bilateral defense cooperation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Zagorodnyuk is taking part in the Halifax International Security Forum, which started on Friday and will run through Monday.

"The sides discussed the state and prospects of defense cooperation ... Zagorodnyuk thanked Sajjan for the assistance provided by the Canadian Defense Ministry to the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian defense minister noted the importance of Canada's support to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Canada, where one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the world lives, is the country that very actively supports Kiev's position in the international arena.

