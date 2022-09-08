UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Canadian Deputy Prime Minister May Have Shot At NATO Top Job - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ukrainian Canadian Deputy Prime Minister May Have Shot at NATO Top Job - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is speculated to be one of the top potential candidates to succeed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, media reported on Thursday.

Stoltenberg's term as the secretary general was due to expire this fall, but in view of the Ukrainian crisis, his tenure was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023.

"She (Freeland) is broadly well thought-of in European and trans-Atlantic security circles. I think that gives her a legitimate shot," Chris Skaluba of the Washington-based think-tank the Atlantic Council was quoted by CBC broadcaster as saying.

A Canadian secretary general might be a good sign in terms of supercharging Canada's involvement in the alliance, Skaluba added.

According to the broadcaster, Freeland's supposed knowledge of Russia and the inner workings of the Kremlin could be a major asset at a time when the alliance has confrontational relations with Moscow.

Another asset might be the fact that the deputy prime minister speaks English, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, French, Spanish and Italian, which is important now as NATO is trying to strengthen unity among its member states, the report said.

When asked about her possible appointment to NATO's top job, the deputy prime minister said she already has "two jobs," referring to her portfolio as the finance minister.

The rumors of Stoltenberg's possible replacement have been circulating for a few years. In 2021, Politico reported, citing its sources, that three former female presidents of Eastern European NATO countries were among possible candidates, namely Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia, Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania and Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia.

Freeland, who was at the center of a political scandal during her appointment to the ministerial post for hiding the fact her maternal grandfather, Ukrainian journalist Michael Chomiak, was a Nazi collaborator, is known for her strong anti-Russia stance.

