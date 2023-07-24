Ukrainian Casualties During Offensive Amount to Over 350 Soldiers in Past Day - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 soldiers over the past 24 hours during offensive attempts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that 11 Ukrainian attacks have been repelled.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

"Enemy losses amounted to over 160 Ukrainian servicemen (in the Donetsk direction), one tank, two vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 110th mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian forces repelled five attacks in Lyman direction and six attacks in Donetsk direction, according to the ministry.

"Enemy losses (in the Lyman direction) amounted to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Moreover, the ministry said that Ukraine lost 120 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past 24 hours.