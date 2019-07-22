UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Central Election Commission Says Parliamentary Elections Have Taken Place

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:37 PM

The Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC) has not registered any circumstances capable of influencing the results of the snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, and they are, therefore, considered to have taken place, CEC head Tatiana Slipachuk said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC) has not registered any circumstances capable of influencing the results of the snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, and they are, therefore, considered to have taken place, CEC head Tatiana Slipachuk said on Monday.

"There have been no circumstances calling into question the conduction of this parliamentary campaign. It has taken place," Slipachuk said at a briefing.

