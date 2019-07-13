UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Channel Cancels Screening Of Revealing Ukraine Film After Attack On Its Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The 112 Ukraine broadcaster announced on Saturday that it had decided not to broadcast Oliver Stone's documentary Revealing Ukraine as recommended by the International Editorial board after the broadcaster's building in Kiev had been shelled from a grenade launcher.

Earlier in the day, Kiev police said they had received a call about a blast-like noise in the area and later located a grenade launcher's used tube near the 112 Ukraine office, whose facade had been damaged. The police said that the incident was considered to be a terrorist attack. No one was injured as a result of the shelling.

The television channel said that its management also understood that the broadcaster would not be able to protect journalists' rights if it came under sanctions over the screening of the documentary.

"Security of the employees of the 112 Ukraine tv channel and the online news outlet 112.

ua comes first for all for us. We are grateful to the International Editorial Board for the quick reaction to the current situation of the threat to the TV channel by the nationalist forces," Ehor Benkendorf, the broadcaster's director general, said, as quoted by the channel.

The broadcaster has said that its employees have received threats over then-planned screening of the documentary, and that right-wing groups has started gathering near its building on Saturday to impede the channel's work.

Revealing Ukraine is dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The documentary notably features an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raises the issue of foreign meddling in Ukrainian affairs and the country's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

The broadcaster said that the documentary fully complied with Ukrainian laws.

