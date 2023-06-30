Open Menu

Ukrainian Children In Russia Can Go Back To Their Parents - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainian children who are located in Russia can go back to their parents if they show up or make such a request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are very concerned about the fate of children who find themselves in conflict zones ... All the children who are now on Russian territory, they are all known, no one hides their Names, no one hides the coordinates where they are.

And, if these children have parents or direct relatives, they have every right to take these children," Lavrov told a briefing, adding that some children already returned to their relatives.

The Russian minister also said that some 200 Ukrainian children were taken in by families in Russia but this was not an adoption. Moscow also send a request regarding the date of this children to the United Nations, Lavrov added.

In addition, Lavrov said that Ukrainian children have been evacuated to safe regions in Russia.

