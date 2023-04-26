UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, Chinese Peace Plans Have Some Common Ground - Kiev

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The Ukrainian and Chinese peace plans have some common ground, Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Ukrainian and Chinese peace plans have some common ground, Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There was an exchange of views.

The Chinese leader has personally presented the Chinese peace plan now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his peace formula. It's nice that there are some common ground. This concerns the non-use of nuclear weapons, as well as the fact that state nuclear facilities cannot be taken hostage. They can start and develop a dialogue," Nikiforov said on air of the Rada tv channel.

According to Nikiforov, Kiev understood that this is a first serious dialogue between Ukraine and China after a long break and did not have high hopes.

