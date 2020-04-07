UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian City Prepares Hundreds Of Graves For Coronavirus Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Ukrainian city prepares hundreds of graves for coronavirus victims

Officials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro have divided public opinion by preparing more than 600 graves for coronavirus victims ahead of anticipated deaths

Dnipro, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Officials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro have divided public opinion by preparing more than 600 graves for coronavirus victims ahead of anticipated deaths.

The Dnipro mayor's spokeswoman Yulia Vitvitska told AFP the city had dug 615 graves and readied 2,000 body bags in preparation for COVID-19 fatalities.

At least 100 new plots could be seen in a large field surrounded by forest at a cemetery lined with orthodox crosses outside the city.

Ukraine has confirmed 1,462 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths, according to official statistics.

Dnipro has reported 13 infections and no deaths.

"We are preparing for the worst," mayor Borys Filatov said on his Facebook page last week.

Filatov said medical workers will be prohibited from carrying out autopsies on those believed to have died from the virus.

Instead, patients who die will be placed in sealable body bags and buried in closed coffins after being disinfected, he said.

Ivan Krasikov, a local activist, said the mayor's comments had stirred anxiety among residents.

"It all intensifies the panic," he told AFP.

But Yan Valetov, a 56-year-old writer from Dnipro, said the mayor "made the right psychological move", one which will encourage residents to be more cautious.

Filatov responded to criticism in another Facebook post, saying: "This is not panic, but logistics." "God forbid" we will need the graves and body bags, he wrote.

The ex-Soviet country of 40 million people has 3,900 ventilators, a number the health ministry has said is not enough for the intensive care beds in its infectious disease hospitals.

Officials estimate that between seven and 22 million Ukrainians will be infected with COVID-19.

Ukraine's economy has been hit hard by its conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the east and is reliant on international aid.

Related Topics

Facebook Died God Post All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti-septic spray drive, placement of disinfection ..

5 minutes ago

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AF ..

5 minutes ago

Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) appr ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak visits ..

5 minutes ago

AC inspects facilities at quarantine centre

5 minutes ago

Spain daily virus deaths rise to 743 after drop

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.