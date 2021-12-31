Ukrainian Civil War Far From Over - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The ongoing civil war in Ukraine is far from over, and Kiev is not going to take steps to resolve the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"The civil war, which has been going on for the eighth year in Ukraine, is far from over.

The country's authorities are not going to take steps to resolve the conflict in Donbas on the uncontested basis of the Minsk Package of Measures," Lavrov said.

The minister added that Russia, "unfortunately" sees that Kiev's militaristic aspirations are supported by the United States and other NATO countries.