Ukrainian College Had No Fire Alarm Equipped When It Caught Fire

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 10:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) A college in southern Ukraine that caught fire this week was not equipped with smoke or fire detectors, State Emergency Service chief Mykola Chechotkin said on Sunday.

The fire at the Economics, Law and Hospitality College in Odessa has claimed 11 lives, including that of a firefighter who helped tackle the blaze.

Thirty people were injured, and nine remain in hospitals.

"We had a meeting today which revealed that there was no fire alarm in the college at all," Chechotkin told reporters at a press briefing.

Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general Viktor Trepak said the cause of the fire was being investigated. The regional emergencies chief, Viktor Fedorchak, has been relieved of his duties.

