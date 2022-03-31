Ukrainian Combatants Will Not Be Provided With Corridor to Leave Besieged Mariupol - DPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Ukrainian combatants will not be allowed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman of the people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"They have already received such a proposal but declined it.

That is why they are not militants anymore but criminals because they killed civilians. Yes, we guarantee to keep them alive but I do not think that we will let them leave the city," Basurin said.

Mariupol is one of the hottest point in the Russian military operation in Ukraine as the city has been besieged and stormed by the Russian-DPR forces for several weeks.