Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine was provoking food, energy, and financial crises all around the world.

"The war in Ukraine is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis - food, energy and finance - that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies," Guterres said on Twitter.

The secretary general expressed his confidence that the sooner the conflict was resolved, "the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world."

Belarusian media reported earlier in the day that Guterres and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed issues related to exports of Ukrainian grain during a phone conversation.

Lukashenko told Guterres that Minsk was ready to assist Ukraine in exporting its grains through Belarus.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of its sunflower oil. The West has accused Russia of stopping grain exports from Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected this claim, stressing that seaports will be reopened as soon as Ukrainian naval mines are cleared.

