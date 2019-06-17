Ukrainian Constitutional Court Dragging Out Decision on Parliament Dissolution - Zelenskyy

(@imziishan)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Monday that the Constitutional Court was dragging out the decision on his challenged decree to dissolve the national parliament

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Monday that the Constitutional Court was dragging out the decision on his challenged decree to dissolve the national parliament

Last week, the court finished public hearings on the case and started the closed part of the proceedings.

"They're already dragging out [time], I believe. The main thing is that I don't want to influence Ukrainian court," Zelenskyy told reporters, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

The president noted that he had dissolved the parliament "both in line with law and at the request of the society." He therefore expressed hope that the court would recognize his decree as constitutional.

When asked whether he would implement the decision if the court ruled to the contrary, Zelenskyy said: "Let's see and wait for the decision.

"

Soon after his inauguration in May, Zelenskyy signed a decree to dissolve the legislature and set snap parliamentary elections for July 21. A number of lawmakers from the People's Front and the Radical Party disagreed with this decision and filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court. The court's Grand Chamber recognized this case as urgent, with the judges due to deliver a ruling by the end of June.

Ukrainian experts believe that the court will not put itself on a collision course with the president and cancel decree. However, in their opinion, if the court does decide to do so, the country will face a deep political crisis.

Zelenskyy's Ukrainian Servant of the People party, meanwhile, is expected to become the biggest winner from the early elections, having chances to get from 30-50 percent of the vote and form a majority on its own.