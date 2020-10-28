Ukrainian Constitutional Court Says Pressured by Anti-Corruption Agencies, Politicians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Constitutional Court in Ukraine said its judges had experienced constant pressure from anti-corruption watchdogs and some politicians, the judges said in a statement, addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and published on Wednesday.

"The constitutional court of Ukraine has been under constant pressure of the state authorities in the last several months, especially of the National Corruption Prevention Agency, National Anti-Corruption Agency, and some politicians. Undue influence is being exerted over some judges of the Ukrainian constitutional court and the court in general to derail its work, undermine its authority and cause to lose the people's trust," the statement read.