UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Says Pressured By Anti-Corruption Agencies, Politicians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Says Pressured by Anti-Corruption Agencies, Politicians

The Constitutional Court in Ukraine said its judges had experienced constant pressure from anti-corruption watchdogs and some politicians, the judges said in a statement, addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and published on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Constitutional Court in Ukraine said its judges had experienced constant pressure from anti-corruption watchdogs and some politicians, the judges said in a statement, addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and published on Wednesday.

"The constitutional court of Ukraine has been under constant pressure of the state authorities in the last several months, especially of the National Corruption Prevention Agency, National Anti-Corruption Agency, and some politicians. Undue influence is being exerted over some judges of the Ukrainian constitutional court and the court in general to derail its work, undermine its authority and cause to lose the people's trust," the statement read.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

1 minute ago

Jhagra visits Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital

21 seconds ago

Guinea opposition chief says blockade of home lift ..

23 seconds ago

Dubai Culture announces winners of ‘Dubai Creati ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Says Houthi Drones Carryi ..

24 seconds ago

Governor Sindh assures resolving business communit ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.