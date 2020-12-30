(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not have the authority to suspend the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, so the decree he signed to that effect has no validity from legal point of view, the court said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday signed a decree, suspending Tupytskyi for two months after Kiev's General Prosecutor's Office had declared him as a suspect for offering bribe to a witness and falsifying court evidence. The presidential representative to the court, Fedir Venislavskyi, said the suspension is not tantamount to dismissal, adding that it was a temporary measure.

"By issuing a decree from December 29, 2020, the Ukrainian president went beyond his constitutional authority and applied criminal proceedings measures against a judge of Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which cannot be applied to judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine from the standpoint of Ukraine's constitution and laws," the court said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Platform - For Life party described Zelenskyy's actions as a basis for impeachment.

"The Opposition Platform - For Life party regards this gross violation by Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the letter of the law and the Constitution of Ukraine as a direct criminal action of the head of state against the judiciary, which is a good reason to start impeachment proceedings against the president of Ukraine," the party said in a statement.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine overturned several anti-corruption laws, including criminal liability for officials over declaring false information in financial statements, in a perceived blow to the country's anti-corruption efforts. The parliament later reinstated the rule and Zelenskyy has since attempted to disband the body, so far unsuccessfully.