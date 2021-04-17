A Ukrainian consul was caught red-handed in St. Petersburg while trying to obtain classified information from a Russian citizen, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday

"On April 16, 2021, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation caught in the act in the city of St.

Petersburg a Ukrainian diplomat, the consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in the city of St. Petersburg, Oleksandr Sosoniuk, during [his] meeting with a Russian citizen [and] receiving classified information from law enforcement agencies and FSB databases," the FSB said in a statement.

"The foreign diplomat will be handled in accordance with the norms of international law,' the statement added.

The FSB noted that the activities of the Ukrainian official were hostile toward Russia and were incompatible with his diplomatic status.