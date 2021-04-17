UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Consul Detained In St.Petersburg Trying To Obtain Classified Data - Russia's FSB

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:31 PM

Ukrainian Consul Detained in St.Petersburg Trying to Obtain Classified Data - Russia's FSB

A Ukrainian consul was caught red-handed in St. Petersburg while trying to obtain classified information from a Russian citizen, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) A Ukrainian consul was caught red-handed in St. Petersburg while trying to obtain classified information from a Russian citizen, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.

"On April 16, 2021, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation caught in the act in the city of St.

Petersburg a Ukrainian diplomat, the consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in the city of St. Petersburg, Oleksandr Sosoniuk, during [his] meeting with a Russian citizen [and] receiving classified information from law enforcement agencies and FSB databases," the FSB said in a statement.

"The foreign diplomat will be handled in accordance with the norms of international law,' the statement added.

The FSB noted that the activities of the Ukrainian official were hostile toward Russia and were incompatible with his diplomatic status.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg April From

Recent Stories

Two godowns sealed; hoarded sugar seized

5 minutes ago

Police arrested Afghan national with explosive mat ..

6 minutes ago

Four of a family killed in road mishap in Rawalpin ..

6 minutes ago

EU poised to unveil green-friendly investment list ..

25 minutes ago

Japanese Chipmaker Renesas Resumes Production at F ..

34 minutes ago

Sania Mirza shares how she reacts when her food ar ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.