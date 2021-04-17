UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Consul Now Back To Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:23 PM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed that Oleksandr Sosoniuk, the country's consul in St. Petersburg, spent several hours in detention and is now back at his diplomatic mission

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed that Oleksandr Sosoniuk, the country's consul in St. Petersburg, spent several hours in detention and is now back at his diplomatic mission.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Sosoniuk had been detained while attempting to receive classified information from the Russian law enforcement and FSB databases.

"This is another provocation amid Russia's destabilizing activities. Russian law enforcement detained an employee of the Ukrainian consulate general in St. Petersburg for a few hours. He is now at the diplomatic mission. The detention's circumstances are being looked into," Oleg Nikolenko, the ministry spokesman, told the news agency RBC-Ukraine.

